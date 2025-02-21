Jordan Clarkson News: Cleared to play Friday
Clarkson (foot) is not on the injury report for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Clarkson missed the Jazz' final game before the All-Star break, but he recovered during the days in which there weren't any games and should be a reliable offensive weapon for the Jazz regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench. Clarkson is averaging 21.5 points per game in six February appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now