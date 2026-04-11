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Jordan Clarkson News: Double-digit scoring effort Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 12:28pm

Clarkson provided 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and four assists across 18 minutes during Friday's 112-95 win over Toronto.

Clarkson logged 18 minutes in the win over the Raptors. He also had his first double-digit scoring effort since the 111-94 loss to Houston on March 31. With OG Anunoby (ankle) exiting Friday's game, Clarkson might see additional action in Sunday's meeting with Charlotte. That trend could extend into the postseason if Anunoby misses time moving ahead.

Jordan Clarkson
New York Knicks
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