Jordan Clarkson News: Drops out of rotation
Clarkson (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Thursday's 126-111 loss to the Pistons.
Clarkson had appeared in each of the Knicks' previous six games, but he had already seen his playing time drop tail off a bit after trade-deadline pickup Jose Alvarado was cleared to make his team debut Feb. 8. Coming out of the All-Star break, the Knicks welcoming back OG Anunoby (toe) from a four-game absence and brought Jeremy Sochan aboard on a one-year deal, and those additions were enough to push Clarkson out of the rotation entirely. The well-traveled guard has endured a tough season in New York; he's averaging a career-low 9.1 points in 18.8 minutes per game and is shooting an unremarkable 33.3 percent from downtown over 51 appearances.
