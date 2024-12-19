Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson News: Ejected Thursday vs. Detroit

RotoWire Staff

December 19, 2024

Clarkson was ejected in the third quarter of Thursday's game against the Pistons, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. He'll finish the game with three points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five assists, one rebound, one block and one steal across 14 minutes.

The veteran guard and Ron Holland were both tossed after nearly engaging in a physical altercation. With Clarkson sidelined, Johnny Juzang and Brice Sensabaugh are candidates for increased roles the rest of the way.

Jordan Clarkson
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
