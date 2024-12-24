Jordan Clarkson News: Erupts for 27 points

Clarkson accumulated 27 points (7-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 10-11 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 33 minutes during Monday's 124-113 loss to Cleveland.

Clarkson set a new season-high mark of 27 points, taking advantage of some injuries in Utah -- Keyonte George (ankle) and John Collins (hip) were both held out with minor issues. Clarkson is going to be a popular trade candidate, as he's a proven veteran scorer who is owed $14.09 million this season and $14.28 million in 2025-26.