Jordan Clarkson headshot

Jordan Clarkson News: Gets green light

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Clarkson (foot) is available for Saturday's game against Philadelphia.

Clarkson has been dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, but the issue won't prevent him from suiting up Saturday. Clarkson's playing time has fluctuated this season, playing fewer than 25 minutes in six games while seeing 30 minutes seven times. Still, he remains Utah's top option off the bench most nights.

Jordan Clarkson
Utah Jazz
