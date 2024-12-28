Jordan Clarkson News: Gets green light
Clarkson (foot) is available for Saturday's game against Philadelphia.
Clarkson has been dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, but the issue won't prevent him from suiting up Saturday. Clarkson's playing time has fluctuated this season, playing fewer than 25 minutes in six games while seeing 30 minutes seven times. Still, he remains Utah's top option off the bench most nights.
