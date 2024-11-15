Jordan Clarkson News: Goes for 20 points in win

Clarkson finished with 20 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes during Thursday's 115-113 win over the Mavericks.

The veteran guard finished as Utah's second-leading scorer behind John Collins (28). However, Clarkson did struggle from three-point range, and he has shot 30.5 percent from beyond the arc this season. The 32-year-old has provided a fairly consistent offensive output through nine regular-season appearances, during which he has averaged 15.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 0.8 steals across 25.3 minutes per game.