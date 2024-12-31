Jordan Clarkson News: Goes for 24 points Monday

Clarkson racked up 24 points (7-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Monday's 132-121 loss to the Nuggets.

Clarkson returned to the bench after starting in the loss to the 76ers on Saturday, and he delivered another 20-point performance. Since returning from a seven-game absence due to plantar fasciitis, Clarkson has been nothing short of excellent. He's reached the 20-point mark in four of his last seven contests, averaging 18.6 points, 4.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game despite coming off the bench in all but one of those contests.