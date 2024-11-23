Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Clarkson headshot

Jordan Clarkson News: Good to go Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Clarkson (foot) is available for Saturday's game versus the Knicks, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

Clarkson will return to action Saturday after being upgraded from questionable to available despite dealing with left foot plantar fasciitis. Clarkson is averaging 18.4 points, 4.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 29.2 minutes across his last five appearances.

Jordan Clarkson
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
