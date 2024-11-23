Jordan Clarkson News: Good to go Saturday

Clarkson (foot) is available for Saturday's game versus the Knicks, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

Clarkson will return to action Saturday after being upgraded from questionable to available despite dealing with left foot plantar fasciitis. Clarkson is averaging 18.4 points, 4.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 29.2 minutes across his last five appearances.