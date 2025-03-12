Jordan Clarkson News: Good to go Wednesday vs. Memphis

Clarkson (foot) is available for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Clarkson will return Wednesday from a seven-game absence due to a foot injury. He started in six of 10 games prior to his foot injury, and over that span he averaged 18.8 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds over 31.0 minutes. Clarkson's return will likely result in fewer minutes for Jaden Springer (back) and Johnny Juzang.