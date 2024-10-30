Jordan Clarkson News: Leads Utah in scoring

Clarkson amassed 21 points (8-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 113-96 loss to the Kings.

Clarkson started for the first time this season and delivered his best output of the campaign, showing improved efficiency with his shot and reaching the 20-point mark for the first time this season. Clarkson is battling for the starting role at the two-guard spot with Collin Sexton, and there's no question the 11-year veteran took advantage of the opportunity here. He will be reliable in fantasy regardless of his role due to his scoring prowess, but his upside would gain a few ticks in case he secures a permanent starting nod.