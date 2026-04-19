Jordan Clarkson headshot

Jordan Clarkson News: Limited role continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Clarkson contributed eight points (4-6 FG), two rebounds and one assist over 11 minutes during Saturday's 113-102 win over Atlanta in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Clarkson logged no more than 15 minutes for the fifth time in his past seven appearances, continuing to serve as more of an emergency piece, as opposed to a reliable contributor. In 13 appearances over the past month, he has averaged just 6.9 points in 16.4 minutes per game.

Jordan Clarkson
New York Knicks
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