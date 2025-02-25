Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Clarkson headshot

Jordan Clarkson News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 4:24pm

Clarkson (foot) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Clarkson has missed Utah's past two games due to a foot injury, but the stage is set for him to be available for Wednesday. Over his last eight appearances for the Jazz, the veteran guard has averaged 20.5 points, 3.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 3.9 three-pointers in 29.5 minutes while shooting 43.7 percent from deep. Clarkson's return could send Brice Sensabaugh to the bench against Sacramento.

Jordan Clarkson
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now