Jordan Clarkson News: Paces Utah in Friday's loss

Clarkson produced 19 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 23 minutes off the bench during Friday's 126-118 loss to the Raptors.

The veteran guard led the Jazz in scoring on a night when Walker Kessler and John Collins (ankle) didn't play, and Lauri Markkanen got the entire second half off. Clarkson just returned from a seven-game absence due to a foot injury himself, and in two appearances since rejoining the lineup he's seen a slightly reduced workload as Utah focuses on trying to secure the worst record in the NBA.