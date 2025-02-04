Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Clarkson headshot

Jordan Clarkson News: Pops for 21 in Monday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 9:36am

Clarkson registered 21 points (8-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes off the bench during Monday's 112-111 loss to Indiana.

The veteran guard played more than 25 minutes for the first time in four appearances since returning from a foot issue that cost Clarkson most of January. He turned the increased workload into his best scoring effort since he hung 25 points on the Knicks on Jan. 1. Collin Sexton sprained his ankle early Monday and never returned to the court, but it's not clear yet if Utah will shift Clarkson into the starting five should Sexton face a prolonged absence, or if he'll continue to anchor the second unit.

