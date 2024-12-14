Jordan Clarkson News: Pops for team-high 23 in return

Clarkson ended with 23 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes off the bench during Friday's 134-126 loss to the Suns.

The veteran guard led the Jazz in scoring on the night as he saw his first action since Nov. 23. Clarkson missed seven games while dealing with a flare-up of his plantar fasciitis, but Utah didn't baby him in his return as the 31 minutes were a season-high workload for the 32-year-old. He's had trouble staying healthy to begin the season, suiting up for only 14 of the Jazz's 24 contests, but he appears ready to handle his usual role as the leader of the second unit.