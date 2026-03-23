Jordan Clarkson headshot

Jordan Clarkson News: Sees 23 minutes in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 11:35am

Clarkson totaled eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Sunday's 145-113 victory over the Wizards.

Clarkson has been shooting the ball at a high level over his last seven games with a 54.5 percent mark from the field. He's seeing just 19.3 minutes per contest, however, posting averages of 10.9 points, 1.9 assist and 1.9 rebounds.

Jordan Clarkson
New York Knicks
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