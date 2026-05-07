Jordan Clarkson News: Sees eight minutes off bench
Clarkson closed Wednesday's 108-102 win over the 76ers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with six points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds across eight minutes.
Clarkson has been used sparingly in the postseason, but he's a candidate to see increased run if OG Anunoby (hamstring) misses time -- Anunoby is dealing with a strain and is questionable for Game 3 on Friday. Clarkson is yet to make a three-pointer in the playoffs on eight total attempts.
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