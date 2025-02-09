Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Clarkson headshot

Jordan Clarkson News: Team-high 24 points in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Clarkson registered 24 points (8-19 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Saturday's 130-110 loss to the Clippers.

The veteran swingman received the starting nod with Lauri Markkanen (back) sidelined, logging a team-high 24 points in the loss. Clarkson also sank a season-high six triples, and he has recorded 14 outings with three or more three-pointers. The 32-year-old has supplied 16 or more points in each of his last five outings (two starts), during which he has averaged 21.6 points, 3.2 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 29.6 minutes per contest.

