Jordan Clarkson News: Will start against LAC

Clarkson will be in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Clarkson will be a starter Saturday for Utah for the fifth time during the 2024-25 campaign. The talented scorer is averaging 18.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game as a starter for the Jazz, shooting 45.6 percent from the floor and 31.8 percent from deep.