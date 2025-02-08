Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Clarkson News: Will start against LAC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Clarkson will be in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Clarkson will be a starter Saturday for Utah for the fifth time during the 2024-25 campaign. The talented scorer is averaging 18.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game as a starter for the Jazz, shooting 45.6 percent from the floor and 31.8 percent from deep.

