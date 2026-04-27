Jordan Goodwin headshot

Jordan Goodwin Injury: Considered true game-time call

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Goodwin (calf) is a game-time decision for Monday's Game 4 of the Western Conference first-round series against Oklahoma City, Hayden Cilley of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Goodwin is on the brink of a return from a left calf injury, but he'll need to prove his healthy during warmups before receiving the green light from Phoenix's training staff. Expect another update on his availability closer to tipoff.

Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns
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