Jordan Goodwin Injury: Considered true game-time call

Goodwin (calf) is a game-time decision for Monday's Game 4 of the Western Conference first-round series against Oklahoma City, Hayden Cilley of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Goodwin is on the brink of a return from a left calf injury, but he'll need to prove his healthy during warmups before receiving the green light from Phoenix's training staff. Expect another update on his availability closer to tipoff.