Jordan Goodwin Injury: Considered true game-time call
Goodwin (calf) is a game-time decision for Monday's Game 4 of the Western Conference first-round series against Oklahoma City, Hayden Cilley of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Goodwin is on the brink of a return from a left calf injury, but he'll need to prove his healthy during warmups before receiving the green light from Phoenix's training staff. Expect another update on his availability closer to tipoff.
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