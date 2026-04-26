Jordan Goodwin Injury: Could return for Game 4
Goodwin (calf) is questionable for Game 4 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Thunder on Monday, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Goodwin has missed the Suns' last two games due to a left calf injury that he sustained in Game 1 on April 19. Collin Gillespie would likely remain in the Suns' starting lineup Monday if Goodwin is not cleared to return.
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