Jordan Goodwin Injury: Could return for Game 4

Goodwin (calf) is questionable for Game 4 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Thunder on Monday, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Goodwin has missed the Suns' last two games due to a left calf injury that he sustained in Game 1 on April 19. Collin Gillespie would likely remain in the Suns' starting lineup Monday if Goodwin is not cleared to return.