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Jordan Goodwin Injury: Could return for Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Goodwin (calf) is questionable for Game 4 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Thunder on Monday, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Goodwin has missed the Suns' last two games due to a left calf injury that he sustained in Game 1 on April 19. Collin Gillespie would likely remain in the Suns' starting lineup Monday if Goodwin is not cleared to return.

Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns
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