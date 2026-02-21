Jordan Goodwin headshot

Jordan Goodwin Injury: Does not return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Goodwin exited Saturday's 113-110 double-overtime win over the Magic in the fourth quarter due to an apparent left leg injury and did not return. He finished with 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one assist across 25 minutes.

Goodwin appeared to tweak his left leg before running down the tunnel and into the locker room. He faces a short turnaround if he hopes to suit up in Sunday's game against Portland. If the 27-year-old guard joins Devin Booker (hip) on the sidelines, Ryan Dunn, Isaiah Livers and Jamaree Bouyea would be candidates for increased playing time.

Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns
