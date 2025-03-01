Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Goodwin headshot

Jordan Goodwin Injury: Doubtful to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Goodwin (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Goodwin suffered an ankle injury in Friday's game against the Clippers, and he's in danger of missing Sunday's contest, as the doubtful tag suggests he might not be ready to return this weekend. This will shorten the Lakers' rotation even more, as Rui Hachimura (knee) is out and Austin Reaves (calf) is uncertain to play Sunday.

Jordan Goodwin
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now