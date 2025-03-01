Jordan Goodwin Injury: Doubtful to play Sunday

Goodwin (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Goodwin suffered an ankle injury in Friday's game against the Clippers, and he's in danger of missing Sunday's contest, as the doubtful tag suggests he might not be ready to return this weekend. This will shorten the Lakers' rotation even more, as Rui Hachimura (knee) is out and Austin Reaves (calf) is uncertain to play Sunday.