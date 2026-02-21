Jordan Goodwin headshot

Jordan Goodwin Injury: Exits to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Goodwin exited to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against the Magic due to an apparent left leg injury, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Goodwin hit the floor after appearing to tweak something in his leg. He limped off the court and ran down the tunnel into the locker room. The 27-year-old guard should be considered highly questionable to return in the final minutes of this one until more information comes to light.

Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Goodwin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Goodwin See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 15
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
37 days ago
Week 11 Fantasy Basketball Guide: Schedule Density, Matchups, Streaming Days
NBA
Week 11 Fantasy Basketball Guide: Schedule Density, Matchups, Streaming Days
Author Image
Dan Bruno
54 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 3 Most-Added Players on Yahoo Today (Nov 24)
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 3 Most-Added Players on Yahoo Today (Nov 24)
Author Image
Alex Barutha
89 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, November 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, November 16
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
97 days ago
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Early Projected Starters & Key Position Battles
NBA
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Early Projected Starters & Key Position Battles
Author Image
Adam King
169 days ago