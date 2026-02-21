Jordan Goodwin Injury: Exits to locker room

Goodwin exited to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against the Magic due to an apparent left leg injury, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Goodwin hit the floor after appearing to tweak something in his leg. He limped off the court and ran down the tunnel into the locker room. The 27-year-old guard should be considered highly questionable to return in the final minutes of this one until more information comes to light.