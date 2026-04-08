Jordan Goodwin headshot

Jordan Goodwin Injury: Exits to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Goodwin (undisclosed) exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Goodwin logged 13 minutes before exiting to the locker room with 4:53 remaining in the second quarter. He didn't start the second half and can be considered questionable to return until further notice.

Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns
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