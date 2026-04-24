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Jordan Goodwin Injury: Fully practices Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Goodwin (calf) was a full participant in Friday's practice, per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.

Goodwin missed Game 2 on Wednesday versus the Thunder with left calf soreness, which cropped up during Sunday's Game 1 loss in Oklahoma City. Phoenix's official injury report should shed more light on the swingman's chances of playing in Game 3, but Goodwin appears to be progressing well.

Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns
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