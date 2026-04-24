Jordan Goodwin Injury: Fully practices Friday
Goodwin (calf) was a full participant in Friday's practice, per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.
Goodwin missed Game 2 on Wednesday versus the Thunder with left calf soreness, which cropped up during Sunday's Game 1 loss in Oklahoma City. Phoenix's official injury report should shed more light on the swingman's chances of playing in Game 3, but Goodwin appears to be progressing well.
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