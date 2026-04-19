Jordan Goodwin headshot

Jordan Goodwin Injury: Goes to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Goodwin (undisclosed) went to the locker room during the second quarter of Game 1 against the Thunder on Sunday, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

It's not exactly clear what caused Goodwin to exit Sunday's game, but the team should have an update once he is evaluated by medical staff. Grayson Allen and Haywood Highsmith should see more minutes for as long as Goodwin is out of the game.

Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns
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