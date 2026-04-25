Jordan Goodwin Injury: Going through warmups

Goodwin (calf) will go through pregame warmups before Saturday's Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round series against Oklahoma City, Hayden Cilley of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Goodwin remains questionable for Game 3. However, head coach Jordan Ott stated that the 27-year-old will go through warmups before a decision is made regarding his availability. He suffered an ankle injury during the 119-84 loss to the Thunder to begin the series and was ruled out for Game 2. If Goodwin can't suit up, Collin Gillespie is the favorite to remain in the starting lineup.