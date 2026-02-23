Jordan Goodwin Injury: Has no timetable

Goodwin (calf) has no timetable to return, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Goodwin suffered a left calf strain during Saturday's win over the Magic. The Suns aren't ready to announce a timetable, and the timing isn't ideal with Dillon Brooks (hand) sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks. Jamaree Bouyea, Amir Coffey, Isaiah Livers and Ryan Dunn could be candidates for more run in his absence.