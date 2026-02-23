Jordan Goodwin Injury: Has no timetable
Goodwin (calf) has no timetable to return, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Goodwin suffered a left calf strain during Saturday's win over the Magic. The Suns aren't ready to announce a timetable, and the timing isn't ideal with Dillon Brooks (hand) sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks. Jamaree Bouyea, Amir Coffey, Isaiah Livers and Ryan Dunn could be candidates for more run in his absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Goodwin See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 1539 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Week 11 Fantasy Basketball Guide: Schedule Density, Matchups, Streaming Days56 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 3 Most-Added Players on Yahoo Today (Nov 24)91 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, November 1699 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Goodwin See More