Jordan Goodwin Injury: Iffy for Sunday

Goodwin (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Goodwin is in danger of missing a second consecutive contest due to a left ankle sprain. Jalen Green (knee) and Collin Gillespie (shoulder) are also questionable, while Devin Booker (ankle) and Grayson Allen (hamstring) have already been ruled out, so the Suns could be very thin in the backcourt.