Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Goodwin headshot

Jordan Goodwin Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Goodwin (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Goodwin has missed the last two games for the Lakers with a sprained right ankle. However, he may be able to return to the floor against the Knicks, which would give Los Angeles some depth in the backcourt. He's played eight games for his new team, averaging 6.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 52.5 percent from the floor.

Jordan Goodwin
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now