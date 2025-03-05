Jordan Goodwin Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Goodwin (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Goodwin has missed the last two games for the Lakers with a sprained right ankle. However, he may be able to return to the floor against the Knicks, which would give Los Angeles some depth in the backcourt. He's played eight games for his new team, averaging 6.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 52.5 percent from the floor.