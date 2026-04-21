Jordan Goodwin headshot

Jordan Goodwin Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Goodwin (calf) is listed as questionable for Game 2 against the Thunder on Wednesday.

Goodwin exited Sunday's Game 1 loss to the Thunder due to left calf soreness and is in danger of missing Game 2. If the 27-year-old is ultimately ruled out, Ryan Dunn, Royce O'Neale and Haywood Highsmith would be candidates for increased playing time.

Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns
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