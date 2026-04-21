Jordan Goodwin Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
Goodwin (calf) is listed as questionable for Game 2 against the Thunder on Wednesday.
Goodwin exited Sunday's Game 1 loss to the Thunder due to left calf soreness and is in danger of missing Game 2. If the 27-year-old is ultimately ruled out, Ryan Dunn, Royce O'Neale and Haywood Highsmith would be candidates for increased playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Goodwin See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Playoff Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 193 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Play-in Tournament Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 147 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 2230 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 1339 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 1042 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Goodwin See More