Jordan Goodwin Injury: Labeled questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Goodwin is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Indiana due to left calf injury management, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Goodwin, who returned from a seven-game absence Tuesday, could be in line for a maintenance day Thursday while the Suns kick off a back-to-back set. Given Goodwin's recent absence, it wouldn't be surprising to see him idle for at least one leg of the back-to-back.

Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns
