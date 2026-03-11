Jordan Goodwin Injury: Labeled questionable for Thursday
Goodwin is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Indiana due to left calf injury management, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Goodwin, who returned from a seven-game absence Tuesday, could be in line for a maintenance day Thursday while the Suns kick off a back-to-back set. Given Goodwin's recent absence, it wouldn't be surprising to see him idle for at least one leg of the back-to-back.
