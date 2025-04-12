Jordan Goodwin Injury: Likely to play Sunday

Goodwin is probable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to right plantar fasciitis, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

The probable tag suggests Goodwin should play Sunday, but a decision on his status won't be made until the 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff Sunday. It wouldn't be surprising to see him handle a sizable workload in the regular-season finale since the Lakers will rest most of their rotation regulars.