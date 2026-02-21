Jordan Goodwin Injury: MRI scheduled for Sunday

Goodwin suffered a calf injury in Saturday's 113-110 double-overtime win over the Magic and is scheduled to have an MRI on Sunday, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

Goodwin ran down the tunnel late in the fourth quarter and did not return, finishing with 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one assist across 25 minutes. He should be considered highly questionable for Sunday's game against Portland until Phoenix offers an update on his status. If the 27-year-old guard joins Devin Booker (hip) on the sidelines, Ryan Dunn, Isaiah Livers and Jamaree Bouyea would be candidates for increased playing time.