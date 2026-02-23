Jordan Goodwin headshot

Jordan Goodwin Injury: No timetable for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 11:29am

Goodwin (calf) does not have a return timetable, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports Monday.

Goodwin suffered a left calf strain during Saturday's win over the Magic. The Suns aren't ready to announce a timetable, and the timing isn't ideal with Dillon Brooks (hand) sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks and Devin Booker (hip) out at least another week. Jamaree Bouyea, Amir Coffey, Isaiah Livers and Ryan Dunn could be candidates for more run in Goodwin's absence.

Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Goodwin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Goodwin See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 15
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
39 days ago
Week 11 Fantasy Basketball Guide: Schedule Density, Matchups, Streaming Days
NBA
Week 11 Fantasy Basketball Guide: Schedule Density, Matchups, Streaming Days
Author Image
Dan Bruno
56 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 3 Most-Added Players on Yahoo Today (Nov 24)
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 3 Most-Added Players on Yahoo Today (Nov 24)
Author Image
Alex Barutha
91 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, November 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, November 16
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
99 days ago