Jordan Goodwin Injury: Out 1-to-2 weeks
Goodwin (calf) will be re-evaluated in 1-to-2 weeks, according to Suns reporter Mark McClune.
It was reported Monday that Goodwin had no timetable for a return, to be clear, so this does not mean a return is imminent. The Suns have been devastated by injuries, and Dillon Brooks (hand) is slated to miss multiple weeks as well. In the meantime, guys like Jamaree Bouyea and Amir Coffey could become more involved.
