Jordan Goodwin headshot

Jordan Goodwin Injury: Out again versus Thunder

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Goodwin (ankle) won't play in Sunday's game against Oklahoma City, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

Goodwin started in three consecutive games before missing Friday's 101-73 loss to the Lakers. With Goodwin ruled out, Rasheer Fleming and Jamaree Bouyea should be in line for more work.

Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns
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