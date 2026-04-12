Jordan Goodwin Injury: Out again versus Thunder
Goodwin (ankle) won't play in Sunday's game against Oklahoma City, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.
Goodwin started in three consecutive games before missing Friday's 101-73 loss to the Lakers. With Goodwin ruled out, Rasheer Fleming and Jamaree Bouyea should be in line for more work.
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