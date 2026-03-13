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Jordan Goodwin Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 11:21am

Goodwin is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors due to left calf injury management.

Goodwin is a candidate for a maintenance day as the Suns wrap up a back-to-back set in Toronto. After missing seven straight games with a left calf strain, he returned to action this week, appearing in both Tuesday's win over Milwaukee and Thursday's victory over Indiana. Goodwin has been a productive spark plug off the bench this season, averaging 8.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.4 steals. Given the Suns' cautious approach with his recent calf injury, it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit out tonight to avoid a heavy workload.

Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns
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