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Jordan Goodwin Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 6:03pm

Goodwin (calf) is listed as questionable for Saturday's Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Thunder.

Goodwin is in danger of missing a second straight game due to left calf soreness. However, he was a full participant in Friday's practice, which bodes well for his chances of suiting up. If the 27-year-old isn't cleared to play, Ryan Dunn, Royce O'Neale and Collin Gillespie would be candidates for increased playing time.

Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns
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