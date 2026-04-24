Jordan Goodwin Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Goodwin (calf) is listed as questionable for Saturday's Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Thunder.

Goodwin is in danger of missing a second straight game due to left calf soreness. However, he was a full participant in Friday's practice, which bodes well for his chances of suiting up. If the 27-year-old isn't cleared to play, Ryan Dunn, Royce O'Neale and Collin Gillespie would be candidates for increased playing time.