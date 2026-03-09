Jordan Goodwin headshot

Jordan Goodwin Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 3:59pm

Goodwin (calf) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee.

Goodwin has missed seven consecutive games due to a left calf strain, though a questionable tag gives him a chance to return to action Tuesday. Prior to the injury, the 27-year-old averaged 10.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.8 assists in 25.3 minutes per contest over his previous 10 appearances, including one start.

Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Goodwin
