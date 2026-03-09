Jordan Goodwin Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Goodwin (calf) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee.

Goodwin has missed seven consecutive games due to a left calf strain, though a questionable tag gives him a chance to return to action Tuesday. Prior to the injury, the 27-year-old averaged 10.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.8 assists in 25.3 minutes per contest over his previous 10 appearances, including one start.