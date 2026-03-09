Jordan Goodwin Injury: Questionable for Tuesday
Goodwin (calf) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee.
Goodwin has missed seven consecutive games due to a left calf strain, though a questionable tag gives him a chance to return to action Tuesday. Prior to the injury, the 27-year-old averaged 10.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.8 assists in 25.3 minutes per contest over his previous 10 appearances, including one start.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Goodwin See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 63 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2611 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 2215 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 1553 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Goodwin See More