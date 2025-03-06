Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Goodwin headshot

Jordan Goodwin Injury: Ruled out against New York

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Goodwin (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Goodwin will miss a third straight game Thursday, as the Lakers newcomer continues to nurse a sprained right ankle. The defensive-minded guard has made an impact during his short time in Los Angeles, but with him on the mend, the team likely spread his minutes out to Gabe Vincent, Shake Milton and Dalton Knecht.

Jordan Goodwin
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now