Jordan Goodwin Injury: Ruled out against New York

Goodwin (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Goodwin will miss a third straight game Thursday, as the Lakers newcomer continues to nurse a sprained right ankle. The defensive-minded guard has made an impact during his short time in Los Angeles, but with him on the mend, the team likely spread his minutes out to Gabe Vincent, Shake Milton and Dalton Knecht.