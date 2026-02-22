Jordan Goodwin Injury: Ruled out for Sunday
Goodwin (calf) is out for Sunday's game versus the Trail Blazers.
With Grayson Allen (knee) and Jalen Green (hamstring) questionable, the Suns' backcourt could be very thin Sunday evening. Jamaree Bouyea, Amir Coffey, Isaiah Livers and Ryan Dunn are all candidates for increased minutes with Phoenix banged up. For now, Goodwin should be considered questionable for Tuesday's meeting with the Celtics.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Goodwin See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 1538 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Week 11 Fantasy Basketball Guide: Schedule Density, Matchups, Streaming Days55 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 3 Most-Added Players on Yahoo Today (Nov 24)90 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, November 1698 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Early Projected Starters & Key Position Battles170 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Goodwin See More