Jordan Goodwin Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Goodwin (calf) is out for Sunday's game versus the Trail Blazers.

With Grayson Allen (knee) and Jalen Green (hamstring) questionable, the Suns' backcourt could be very thin Sunday evening. Jamaree Bouyea, Amir Coffey, Isaiah Livers and Ryan Dunn are all candidates for increased minutes with Phoenix banged up. For now, Goodwin should be considered questionable for Tuesday's meeting with the Celtics.