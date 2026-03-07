Jordan Goodwin Injury: Ruled out for Sunday
Goodwin (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hornets.
Goodwin will miss a seventh consecutive contest due to a left calf strain, though he's expected to be re-evaluated soon. He should be considered doubtful for future contests until the Suns provide an update on his progress.
