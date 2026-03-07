Jordan Goodwin headshot

Jordan Goodwin Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Goodwin (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hornets.

Goodwin will miss a seventh consecutive contest due to a left calf strain, though he's expected to be re-evaluated soon. He should be considered doubtful for future contests until the Suns provide an update on his progress.

Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Goodwin See More
