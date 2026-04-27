Jordan Goodwin Injury: Ruled out Monday
Goodwin (calf) won't play in Game 4 against the Thunder on Monday.
Goodwin will miss his third game of this first-round series while tending to a left calf strain. His next opportunity to take the floor would arrive Wednesday if the Suns are able to extend the series with a win Monday.
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