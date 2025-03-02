Jordan Goodwin Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Goodwin (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Goodwin will miss Sunday's rematch after suffering a right ankle sprain during Friday's win over the Clippers. The two-way combo guard has averaged 3.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 14.2 minutes per contest in his last five outings. With Austin Reaves (calf) also being sidelined, Dalton Knecht, Gabe Vincent and Shake Milton are candidates to see a bump in minutes.