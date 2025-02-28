Jordan Goodwin Injury: Suffers ankle injury

Goodwin rolled his ankle late in Friday's game against the Clippers and was unable to play the final minutes of the contest, head coach JJ Redick told Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

Goodwin's ankle injury isn't expected to be serious, though it's uncertain if he'll be good to go Sunday. Goodwin's absence typically wouldn't affect many fantasy decisions since he usually has a minimal role in the Lakers' rotation. However, if he's able to recover quickly, Goodwin could see an uptick in opportunity with Rui Hachimura (knee) expected to be out at least a week and Austin Reaves slated to undergo an MRI on Saturday for a right calf injury.