Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Goodwin headshot

Jordan Goodwin Injury: Unavailable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2025 at 5:14pm

Goodwin (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Goodwin will miss his second straight game since being diagnosed with a Grade 1 right ankle sprain. The team has yet to establish a clear timetable for his return, though it wouldn't be a surprise to see him miss another game or two while on the mend. Goodwin's next chance to return will arrive Thursday against the Knicks.

Jordan Goodwin
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now