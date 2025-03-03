Jordan Goodwin Injury: Unavailable for Tuesday

Goodwin (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Goodwin will miss his second straight game since being diagnosed with a Grade 1 right ankle sprain. The team has yet to establish a clear timetable for his return, though it wouldn't be a surprise to see him miss another game or two while on the mend. Goodwin's next chance to return will arrive Thursday against the Knicks.