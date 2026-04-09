Jordan Goodwin Injury: Won't go Friday
Goodwin (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Lakers.
Goodwin exited Wednesday's win over the Mavericks early and will now miss Friday's contest due to a sprained left ankle. His next chance to play will come in Sunday's regular-season finale in Oklahoma City. With Goodwin out, Grayson Allen, Ryan Dunn and Collin Gillespie are candidates for increased playing time.
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