Jordan Goodwin headshot

Jordan Goodwin Injury: Won't go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Goodwin (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Lakers.

Goodwin exited Wednesday's win over the Mavericks early and will now miss Friday's contest due to a sprained left ankle. His next chance to play will come in Sunday's regular-season finale in Oklahoma City. With Goodwin out, Grayson Allen, Ryan Dunn and Collin Gillespie are candidates for increased playing time.

Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns
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